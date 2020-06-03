Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Harvard Bioscience worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,175. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

HBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

