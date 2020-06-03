HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.07

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HICL opened at GBX 174.26 ($2.29) on Wednesday. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.54.

In other news, insider Simon Holden purchased 17,500 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

