Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDT stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.70. Holders Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.90 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

Holders Technology (LON:HDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.31 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

