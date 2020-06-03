Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

HD traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $250.50. 335,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average is $220.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

