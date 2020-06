Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

HD traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $250.50. 335,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average is $220.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

