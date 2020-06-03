Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 552.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

