Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of HD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 255,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. The company has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.08. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

