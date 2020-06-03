Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,829. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

