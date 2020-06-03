Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,441 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 46,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

