Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.53

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 301428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.0494681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

