Insperity Inc (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.
Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 232.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.
NSP traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 20,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,521. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
