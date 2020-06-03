Insperity Inc (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 232.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NSP traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 20,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,521. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

