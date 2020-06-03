Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. 2,880,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590,204. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

