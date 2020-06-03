Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,650 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 485,973 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 471,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.