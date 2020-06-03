iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.62. 457,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,530. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average of $303.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

