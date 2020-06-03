iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 14.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MCHI stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,044. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

