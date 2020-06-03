iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 3,230,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,186,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

