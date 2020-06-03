Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) Plans GBX 6.80 Dividend

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JEL stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Jersey Electricity has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 488 ($6.42).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.