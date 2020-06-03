John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BTO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

