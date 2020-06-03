John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

HEQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,375. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

