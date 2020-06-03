John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

