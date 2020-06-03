John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.378 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

