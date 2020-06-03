John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
HPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.44.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
