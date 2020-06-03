John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

HPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

