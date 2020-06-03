John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.53.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

