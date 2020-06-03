John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
NYSE HTD traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.53.
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile
