John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,516. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

