John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,516. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Dividend History for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit