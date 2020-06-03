Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,228.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 521,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

