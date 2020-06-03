Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following management’s commentary that the company registered a sharp rise in sales during the month of March due to coronavirus-led demand. Identical supermarket sales without fuel rose 30% in the said month. The company informed that as consumers started stockpiling, demand shot up in the middle of the month but somewhat tapered in the final week as people get accustomed to changes in daily lifestyle. Notably, Kroger has been making prudent investments to bolster omni-channel operations, improve supply chain and increase manpower to ensure swift customer service. Considering recent sales trends, management expects first-quarter fiscal 2020 identical sales excluding fuel and adjusted EPS to fare better than the annual growth rate.”

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Kroger stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,855. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.