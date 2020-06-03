Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.63. 1,331,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,224. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.51 and a 200 day moving average of $387.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

