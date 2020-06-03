Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.51 and its 200 day moving average is $387.50. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

