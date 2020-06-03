Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

