Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,156 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $55,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

LITE traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,170. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

