Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,889 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.82. 285,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

