Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. 8,520,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

