Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Shares Up 11.9%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $3.19, 20,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 228,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit