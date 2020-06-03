Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Shares Up 11.9%

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $3.19, 20,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 228,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

