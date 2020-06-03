New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of New Home stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.88. New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.03 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

