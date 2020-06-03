NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 89.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,737. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

