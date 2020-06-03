Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.91 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. 8,520,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

