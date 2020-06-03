Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.86.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.