Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 31,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
