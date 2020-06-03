Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 31,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.