Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of JQC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

