Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of JQC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.01.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
