Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of JFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,963. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
