Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,963. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.