Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE JPC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 39,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,809. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd
