Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
JPS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 59,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,827. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd
