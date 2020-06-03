Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

JPS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 59,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,827. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

