Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

JRI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,159. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

