Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
JRI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,159. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
