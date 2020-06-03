Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 7,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,801. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

