Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 7,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,801. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
