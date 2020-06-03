Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.36.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day moving average of $279.58. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $309.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

