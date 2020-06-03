Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.56. 178,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.14. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.