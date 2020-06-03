Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $6.41 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

