Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,764,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. 5,393,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $157.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

