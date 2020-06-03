Old Republic International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 206.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $207,401 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

