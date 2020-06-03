Orange SA (ORAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

ORAN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 182,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

