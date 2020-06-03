Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 3.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 7,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Organogenesis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

